LONDON Nov 4 England were 46 for two wickets against Pakistan at the close of the fourth day in Sharjah on Wednesday, chasing a target of 284 to win the third and final test and draw the series.

Captain Alastair Cook was 17 not out with Joe Root on six after Moeen Ali (22) and Ian Bell (0) were dismissed by Shoaib Malik in the space of two overs.

Having taken a first innings lead of 72, England finally dismissed Pakistan for 355 in their second innings, with opener Mohammad Hafeez making 151.

Pakistan, who have never lost a series in the United Arab Emirates since their home matches were moved there in 2010, won the second test by 178 runs after the first was drawn. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)