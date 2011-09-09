KARACHI, Sept 9 Pakistan will consider
appointing a foreign coach to replace Waqar Younis despite the
nation's security situation, the cricket board head told Reuters
as the search officially got under way on Friday.
The board has placed an advertisement on its website and
contacted other Test nations and the International Cricket
Council (ICC) in its hunt for a coach after Waqar announced he
was quitting for medical reasons after this month's tour of
Zimbabwe.
"For the time being we have kept no eligibility factor for
the post and anyone inside and outside Pakistan can apply for
the position," Subhan Ahmad said.
Pakistan has changed coach 15 times since 1998 with the late
Bob Woolmer having the longest term between 2004 and 2007.
A four-member committee headed by ex-Test captain Intikhab
Alam and including former players Zaheer Abbas, Ramiz Raja and
Naushad Ali will short list and recommend the new coach.
"We want the process to be a transparent one and we have
made it clear in our post that the interested candidate will be
based at the PCB headquarters in Lahore," Ahmad added.
He said the board was aware that due to foreign teams not
touring Pakistan because of security problems, foreign coaches
might have issues taking up the post.
"But let us see what happens, for the moment we have kept
the doors open for all interested candidates. We have even asked
the ICC and other Test countries to advise and assist us in
finding a new coach," Ahmad said.
The board has set Sept. 26 as the final date for candidates
to send their CVs for consideration.
