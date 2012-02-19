KARACHI Feb 19 Australian Dav
Whatmore will replace the Pakistan team's interim coach
Mohsin Khan after their one-day series against England ends this
month, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source told Reuters on
Sunday.
The source said Whatmore would take charge as head coach for
the Asia Cup tournament in Bangladesh next month.
"It has been decided to release Mohsin from his coaching
assignment after the England series and Whatmore has been chosen
as the man to guide our team over the next two years," the
source said.
Whatmore, 57, coached the Sri Lanka side who won the 1996
World Cup.
He coached Bangladesh from 2003 to 2007, leading them to
their first test victory in early 2005 against Zimbabwe and also
guided them into the super eight stage of the 2007 World Cup
where they defeated India and South Africa.
"He will be our coach from the Asia Cup. The Board has also
decided to hire English professional coach, Julien Fountain as
the fielding coach of the national team," the source added.
Mohsin coached Pakistan in their 3-0 clean sweep of the test
series against the world's top-ranked side England in the United
Arab Emirates this year.
