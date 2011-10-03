KARACHI Oct 3 Pakistan have appointed chief selector Mohsin Khan as interim coach for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is hunting for a new coach after the sudden resignation of Waqar Younis who stepped down for personal reasons after the recent tour of Zimbabwe.

"Mohsin is appointed coach only for the Sri Lanka series until the board completes the process of appointing a new fulltime coach of the national team," PCB spokesman Nadeem Sarwar said.

Mohsin, who has been chief selector since last year, played 48 Tests and 75 one-day internationals as an opening batsman.

Pakistan leave for Dubai on Oct. 14 to play three tests, five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

