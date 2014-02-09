UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
KARACHI Feb 9 The Pakistan Cricket Board has ruled out appointing a foreign coach for the national team.
Former test captains Intikhab Alam and Wasim Akram, who are on the four-member committee formed to evaluate and recommend the new coaching team, said none of the shortlisted candidates were foreigners.
"We received a total of 25 applications and after evaluation we have shortlisted some candidates and none are foreigners," Alam told a news conference in Lahore on Sunday.
The PCB is due to appoint a new head coach, batting coach and fielding coach for the national side on Monday.
Australian Dav Whatmore did not extend his two-year contract this month and fielding coach Julian Fountain also left.
Former captains Waqar Younis and Moin Khan are among the favourites to get the top coaching job. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams