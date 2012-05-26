KARACHI May 26 Experienced duo Kamran Akmal and Abdul Razzaq missed out on central contracts on Saturday when the Pakistan Cricket Board announced a list of 21 players who will receive pay increases.

Players will get a 25 percent increase in their monthly contract retainers and another 10 percent hike in their match fees.

"After three years we have increased the fees payable to the players which we hope will be a morale boost for them," PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf said in a statement.

"We have also given recognition to those players who have distinguished themselves with consistent performances in the domestic circuit. We have also recognised Under-19 players in the list and this will serve as a huge encouragement for them."

All-rounders Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik were given contracts but fast bowler Mohammad Sami was another surprise exclusion.

Sami was recently recalled to the national team for the tour of Sri Lanka and was picked for all three formats of the game.

Contracted players:

Category A: Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Rehman, Umar Akmal.

Category B: Shoaib Malik, Taufiq Umar, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Junaid Khan, Aizaz Cheema.

Category C: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Adnan Akmal, Hammad Azam, Wahab Riaz, Imran Farhat, Faisal Iqbal, Nasir Jamshed. (Editing by Mark Meadows)