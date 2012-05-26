KARACHI May 26 Experienced duo Kamran Akmal and
Abdul Razzaq missed out on central contracts on Saturday when
the Pakistan Cricket Board announced a list of 21 players who
will receive pay increases.
Players will get a 25 percent increase in their monthly
contract retainers and another 10 percent hike in their match
fees.
"After three years we have increased the fees payable to the
players which we hope will be a morale boost for them," PCB
Chairman Zaka Ashraf said in a statement.
"We have also given recognition to those players who have
distinguished themselves with consistent performances in the
domestic circuit. We have also recognised Under-19 players in
the list and this will serve as a huge encouragement for them."
All-rounders Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik were given
contracts but fast bowler Mohammad Sami was another surprise
exclusion.
Sami was recently recalled to the national team for the tour
of Sri Lanka and was picked for all three formats of the game.
Contracted players:
Category A: Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Umar Gul, Mohammad
Hafeez, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Rehman, Umar Akmal.
Category B: Shoaib Malik, Taufiq Umar, Azhar Ali, Asad
Shafiq, Junaid Khan, Aizaz Cheema.
Category C: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Adnan Akmal, Hammad Azam, Wahab
Riaz, Imran Farhat, Faisal Iqbal, Nasir Jamshed.
