KARACHI May 14 Shahid Afridi and Younus Khan were handed top category central contracts in Pakistan despite being dropped for next month's Champions Trophy.

All 30 players awarded central contracts also received a 15 percent pay hike, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

"Last year we gave an increase of 25 percent in the retainers meaning the players have got a hike of 40 percent in the last two years," a board official said.

Players in the top category would get a monthly retainer of around 375,000 rupees ($3808), while those in the B category would get 265,000 rupees and C category 160,000 rupees.

Central contracts have been awarded to:

Category A: Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Saeed Ajmal, Younus Khan, Shahid Afridi.

Category B: Umar Gul, Umar Akmal, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Junaid Khan, Abdul Rehman, Shoaib Malik, Nasir Jamshed.

Category C: Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Farhat, Taufiq Umar, Aizaz Cheema, Adnan Akmal, Faisal Iqbal, Ahmed Shahzad.

Stipends category: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Ehsan Adil, Umar Amin, Zulifqar Babar, Asad Ali, Harris Sohail Sohail, Anwar Ali (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)