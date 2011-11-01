DUBAI Nov 1 The guilty verdicts handed out to Pakistan cricketers Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif in a British criminal court on Tuesday should act as a deterrent and stop others from corrupting the sport, International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive Haroon Lorgat said.

Butt and Asif will be sentenced later this week after being found guilty of conspiracy to cheat and conspiracy to accept corrupt payments for fixing part of a test match in England last year.

A third cricketer, teenaged fast bowler Mohammad Amir, pleaded guilty to the charges before the start of the court case.

"We hope that this verdict is seen as a further warning to any individual who might, for whatever reason, be tempted to engage in corrupt activity within our sport," Lorgat said in a statement.

The trio were suspended from cricket for at least five years by the ICC earlier this year and Lorgat said those penalties remained unchanged.