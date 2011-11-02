SYDNEY Nov 2 Australia has joined the chorus of
cricket administrators hailing the conviction of three Pakistan
players for spot-fixing in London, maintaining that fighting
corruption must be a priority for the game.
Former Pakistan test captain Salman Butt and bowler Mohammad
Asif were found guilty of corruption in a British criminal court
on Tuesday. A third player, Mohammad Amir, pleaded guilty before
the start of the trial.
They will be sentenced later on Wednesday.
"It is critically important that the public has confidence
in the integrity of the on-field cricket contests it sees,"
Cricket Australia chief executive officer James Sutherland said
in a statement.
"Like all other member countries, we have an obligation to
implement anti-corruption measures and we are even more
committed to this after hearing today's news out of the London
courts.
"Our consistent position has been that any credible evidence
of corruption be investigated with vigour."
Australia captain Michael Clarke said that while the
conviction of the three players should act as "a strong
deterrent" to those who were tempted by corruption, more needed
to be done to ensure the integrity of the game.
"While today's proceedings are a step in the right
direction, it is hugely important that the authorities continue
to put processes in place to rid the game of match fixing
forever," he said from South Africa, where Australia are
touring.
The International Cricket Council (ICC), the world game's
world governing body, expressed similar sentiments after the
verdicts on Tuesday, while the England and Wales Cricket Board
(ECB) reiterated its policy of zero tolerance towards corruption
in sport.
Butt and Asif were found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of
"conspiracy to cheat" and "conspiracy to accept corrupt
payments" for fixing part of a test match against England last
year.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
Please click on for more cricket stories