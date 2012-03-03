Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
KARACHI, March 3 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has retained Misbah-ul-Haq as captain for this month's Asia Cup while Shoaib Malik, Imran Farhat and Adnan Akmal did not make the 15-man squad for the tournament.
Pakistan's defeats in the One-Day International and Twenty20 series to England prompted calls for a change in team management and captaincy, but the PCB opted to retain Misbah for the Asia Cup, which also features Sri Lanka, India and hosts Bangladesh.
Chief selector Iqbal Qasim said opener Nasir Jamshed and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed had been recalled for the tournament.
"We feel that since Nasir has done well in domestic cricket and in the recent Bangladesh Premier League he deserves a chance to play for the national team," Qasim said.
The PCB is also expected to announce the appointment of Australian Dav Whatmore as head coach later on Saturday. Mohsin Khan has been acting as interim coach for the England series.
Squad:
Misbah-ul-Haq (cpt), Mohammad Hafeez, Nasir Jamshed, Younis Khan, Umar Akmal, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Hammad Azam, Saeed Ajmal, Abdul Rehman, Umar Gul, Wahab Riaz, Aizaz Cheema. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
