KARACHI, Sept 21 A outbreak of
dengue fever in Pakistan's Punjab
capital Lahore has led the Pakistan cricket Board to shift its
premier domestic tournament to the southern city of Karachi.
The PCB announced its decision on Wednesday after President
Asif Zardari, who is also chief patron of the board, had advised
to move the national T20 championship out of Lahore.
Zardari's advice came during a meeting he held with senior
sports officials to discuss fund-raising matches for the flood
victims in the Sindh province.
"Everyone suggested that because of the dengue fever
outbreak in Lahore the event should be held in Karachi and the
President agreed," Javed Miandad, the board's director general
in the board, told reporters.
"The President also felt having the tournament in Karachi
would allow the board to showcase it and raise awareness for the
assistance required by the flood victims."
The dengue outbreak started in August, since when around 30
people have died from the disease in Lahore.
