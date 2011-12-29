KARACHI Dec 29 Interim Pakistan coach Mohsin
Khan said his team were hoping for a 'fresh start' when they
take on England for the first time since the spot-fixing scandal
next month.
The former test opener took temporary charge of the team
after Waqar Younis quit for personal reasons in September and
has been retained for next month's test and one-day series
against England in the United Arab Emirates.
"We know the two teams will play for the first time since
the spot-fixing scandal last year in England," Khan said.
"We have seen the negative comments in the British media.
But we just want to focus on playing a positive and good
series."
Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were jailed in
London last month for spot-fixing elements of a test match
against England at Lord's in 2010.
Although the most significant, the scandal was not the only
controversy surrounding tests between the two countries in
recent years.
In 2006, Pakistan forfeited a test at the Oval after umpires
Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove penalised them for
ball-tampering, leading to tension between the two cricket
boards.
The ICC adjudicator later cleared Pakistan of the ball
tampering charges but banned former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq for
misconduct.
Khan, who has led Pakistan to series wins over Sri Lanka and
Bangladesh in his temporary role, was confident relations
between the players would remain cordial even if he believes
strong officiating will be necessary.
"The roles of the referee and umpires will be significant,"
he added. "Whatever has happened in the past is history. We are
looking ahead now. For us it is a fresh start.
"We want to prove ourselves with our performances that is
all. The rest is history."
Khan also defended the recall of left arm paceman Wahab
Riaz, insisting all players considered for selection had been
cleared to play by the Pakistan board.
Wahab, whose name was mentioned in court during the
spot-fixing trial in London but has never been charged with an
offense, had not played international cricket for six months
before his recall for the England series.
"We wanted Wahab because he exploits the old ball well and
gets reverse swing," he said. "These will be important for us on
the pitches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi."
Pakistan, who are unable to host international matches for
security reasons, will play three tests, four one-day
internationals and three Twenty/20 matches in Dubai and Abu
Dhabi from Jan. 17.
