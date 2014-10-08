UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
KARACHI Oct 8 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who was ruled out of the limited over series against Australia with a hand injury, will miss the subsequent test series against the same opponents as well, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.
Fast bowler Junaid Khan will also return home from the United Arab Emirates having suffered a knee injury in practice.
Hafeez has been advised at least four weeks' rest after injuring his left hand during a practice match in the UAE which required six stitches.
"The injury is worse than initially diagnosed and requires time to heal, so we don't see him playing the tests against Australia. Worse, he could also miss the tests against New Zealand," the official told Reuters.
The PCB later said left-arm paceman Sohail Tanvir would replace Junaid in the UAE.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.