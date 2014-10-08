(amends details of Junaid injury, adds replacement)

KARACHI Oct 8 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who was ruled out of the limited over series against Australia with a hand injury, will miss the subsequent test series against the same opponents as well, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

Fast bowler Junaid Khan will also return home from the United Arab Emirates having suffered a knee injury in practice.

Hafeez has been advised at least four weeks' rest after injuring his left hand during a practice match in the UAE which required six stitches.

"The injury is worse than initially diagnosed and requires time to heal, so we don't see him playing the tests against Australia. Worse, he could also miss the tests against New Zealand," the official told Reuters.

The PCB later said left-arm paceman Sohail Tanvir would replace Junaid in the UAE.

Australia won the first one-dayers in Sharjah on Tuesday.