Dec 7 Mohammad Hafeez has become the second Pakistan off-spinner to be banned from bowling in recent months after the International Cricket Council (ICC) ruled his bowling action illegal on Sunday.

The ICC said in a statement that "...an independent analysis has found the bowling action of Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez to be illegal and, as such, the off-spinner has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect".

The analysis revealed all deliveries of the 34-year-old exceeded the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the regulations, it added.

Hafeez's compatriot Saeed Ajmal was banned in September and is undergoing corrective measures to fix his action, hoping to return ahead of the 50-over World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in February and March.

Hafeez, who has played 40 tests and 149 One Day Internationals, was reported after the first test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi last month and can apply for a reassessment after modifying his action.

Off-spinners Sachithra Senanayake (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Prosper Utseya (Zimbabwe) and Sohag Gazi (Bangladesh) have all been reported in recent months as the ICC tries to rid the game of bowlers with questionable actions. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)