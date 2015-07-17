FACTBOX-Cricket-Pakistan test captain Misbah-ul-Haq
MUMBAI, July 17 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been banned from bowling for 12 months after his action was found to be illegal for the second time since November, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.
Former Pakistan captain Hafeez was initially reported after the first test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi in November and was subsequently banned after an independent analysis found his action to be illegal.
He was cleared to bowl in April after changing his action but the part-time off-spinner was again reported by match officials for a suspect action during last month's test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
"Hafeez is entitled to appeal any procedural aspect of an independent assessment that has led to this automatic suspension," the ICC said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Julian Linden)
