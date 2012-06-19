June 19 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been banned from the first test against Sri Lanka in Galle that starts on Friday as punishment for his team's slow over-rate in the final match of the one-day series.

The visitors were three overs short of the required rate during Monday's match in Colombo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a news release on Tuesday.

The ICC added that this was a "“serious over-rate offence" in limited-over cricket.

A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman told Reuters that Misbah would be replaced as skipper on Friday by vice-captain Mohammed Hafeez. (Writing by Brian Murgatroyd in Dubai; editing by Tony Jimenez)