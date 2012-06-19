Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
* Misbah is punished by ICC
* Captain to miss Friday's test (Adds detail, background)
June 19 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been banned from the first test against Sri Lanka in Galle that starts on Friday as punishment for his team's slow over-rate in the final match of the one-day series.
The visitors were three overs short of the required rate during Monday's match in Colombo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a news release on Tuesday.
The ICC added that this was a "“serious over-rate offence" in limited-over cricket.
A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman told Reuters that Misbah would be replaced as skipper on Friday by vice-captain Mohammed Hafeez.
Hafeez has captained Pakistan in two Twenty20s but has yet to lead the team in a one-dayer or a test.
The Pakistan players involved in Monday's encounter, a game they lost by two wickets to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the series, were fined 40 percent of their match fees by the ICC.
The fines were based on a 10 percent penalty for each of the first two overs and a further 20 percent for the additional over they failed to bowl in the allotted time of three and a half hours.
It is the second time in six months an international captain has been suspended for a slow over-rate.
India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also banned for the fourth test against Australia in January.
Dhoni was punished for incurring two over-rate breaches in the same form of the game in a 12-month period.
India were three overs short of their required rate in a test against West Indies in Barbados in June 2011 and then two overs short in Perth this year. (Writing by Brian Murgatroyd in Dubai; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
