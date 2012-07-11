(Updates at tea)

* Azhar Ali eyes 4th test century

* Herath spins game in Sri Lanka's favour

KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 11 Azhar Ali hit a defiant 97 not out as Pakistan lost two crucial wickets in the second session to reach 210 for four at tea - a lead of 99 runs - on day four of the third and final test against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele Stadium on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Rangana Herath removed Younus Khan (19) and skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (five) to put Sri Lanka, who led the series 1-0, on top.

At the break, Azhar Ali was three short of his fourth test hundred, having faced 207 balls and hit nine fours, while Asad Shafiq was giving him company on 16.

Dropped by wicket-keeper Prasanna Jayawardene off Angelo Mathews when he was 12, Younus could not make the most of the reprieve and edged Herath to Tharanga Paranavitana at silly point.

Herath returned to toss one up to Misbah whose attempted push ended in a catch to Mahela Jayawardene at slip.

Earlier, Mohammad Hafeez (52) and Azhar shared a second wicket stand of 94 runs as Pakistan bravely fought back in the morning session.

Having conceded a 111-run first innings lead, the overnight pair of Hafeez and Azhar looked like they would bat throughout the morning session, having seen through some testing bowling by the Sri Lankan seam bowlers, especially Nuwan Kulasekara who bowled without luck.

They batted without any discomfort and were about to wipe out the deficit when Dilhara Fernando provided Sri Lanka with the breakthrough they had been striving for since play began under bright sunshine.

Hafeez, who had completed a half-century off 93 balls, chased a wide delivery 10 minutes before the lunch break and presented a thick edge to lone slip fielder Tharanga Paranavitana.

Pakistan have a tough task ahead especially with Adnan Akmal, who has fractured his finger injury, looking uncertain to bat in the second innings. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)