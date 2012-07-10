(Updates at tea)

* Sri Lanka 220-6 at tea

* Ajmal claims 2 wickets to halt the hosts

KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 10 Half-centuries by overnight batsmen Tharanga Paranavitana (75) and Thilan Samaraweera (73) helped Sri Lanka reach 220 for six wickets at tea on day three of the third and final test on Tuesday.

After a barren morning session at the Pallekele Stadium, Pakistani bowlers claimed three wickets to peg back Sri Lanka who were only six runs behind the visitors' first innings total of 226 at the break.

For the hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0, Prasanna Jayawardene was batting on 11 and Thisara Perera on four.

Pakistan missed an early opportunity to separate the Paranavitana-Samaraweera pair when Younus Khan dropped Samaraweera, then on 49, at second slip in the second over after lunch sent down by Umar Gul.

Samaraweera subsequently cut Gul to bring up his half-century in 110 balls with the help of eight fours.

Both the batsmen looked quite at ease against the Pakistani bowlers but Samaraweera's momentary lapse in concentration saw him being trapped leg before by Saeed Ajmal.

Samaraweera spent 215 minutes at the wicket to score 73 off 160 balls with nine fours while sharing a 143-run fourth wicket stand with Paranavitana.

Next man in Angelo Mathews (nine) played a loose shot to a wide Junaid Khan delivery to depart soon and Ajmal Struck again by removing Paranavitana who had gone into a shell batting for over five hours.

The left-hander tried to cut a delivery too close to his body and played the ball onto his stumps to depart after facing 188 balls. He had eight fours in his knock.

After rain had washed out the entire second day's play, the match had resumed under bright sunshine with Sri Lanka on 44-3.

Paranavitana and Samaraweera overcame a tough first hour before playing some positive shots on a surface which seemed to have settled down after a frantic first day when 13 wickets tumbled. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)