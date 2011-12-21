(Add quotes, byline)
* Pakistan win second test by seven wickets
* Bangladesh collapse before tea
By Azad Majumder
DHAKA, Dec 21 Left-arm spinner Abdur
Rehman broke through Bangladesh's resistance before Pakistan
raced against fading light to complete a seven-wicket win on the
final day of the second test on Wednesday.
Set a winning score of 103, Pakistan had no choice but to
try to score quickly to claim a 2-0 series win, playing most of
the final two sessions on the fifth day under floodlights.
Opener Mohammad Hafeez led Pakistan's victory charge with 47
off 52 balls before his attempted slog off Shakib Al Hasan ended
at long-on fielder Shahadat Hossain.
He added 63 runs with Azhar Ali for the second wicket after
first innings centurion Taufiq Umar was dismissed for three when
he lofted a catch to Nazimuddin at midwicket off Nazmul Hossain.
Azhar was last man out when left-arm Elias Sunny bowled him
for 34 off 43 balls with Pakistan two runs away from a win.
Misbah-ul-Haq completed the win with a six as Pakistan raced
to 107 runs in 20.5 overs amid fears that the umpire might stop
play for bad light.
"The situation was like that anytime the light could be
dropped," Misbah told a news conference.
"Normally we have targeted to finish the game before 10 to
15 overs that's why we played quite quickly."
The hosts were looking comfortable after a delayed start due
to fog before Rehman revived Pakistan's hopes by ending a dogged
117-run sixth-wicket stand between Nasir Hossain and Mushfiqur
Rahim to finish with career-best figures of 4-51.
Saeed Ajmal then claimed the final two wickets to complete a
typical Bangladesh collapse.
The home side resumed after lunch on 200-5 but lost their
last five wickets for 34 to be bowled out in their second
innings with an hour remaining before the tea interval.
Rehman bowled Nasir for 79 runs before he had Rahim caught
by Ajmal at mid-off for 53 as Bangladesh crumbled after
surviving the morning session unscathed.
Nasir struck 11 fours for his maiden test fifty while Rahim
hit seven fours.
"When Nasir and I batted, I thought it would have been a
different game had we batted till tea," said Rahim. "They'd have
found chasing 150-180 quite difficult. That makes me feel bad.
"We lost five wickets the previous night and we fought well
today. I think we can learn from these situations."
Younus Khan took a brilliant catch at first slip to send
back the next batsman Shahadat off Rehman and Ajmal soon bowled
Sunny for four and dragged last man Robiul Islam out of the
crease for a stumping to end the innings.
