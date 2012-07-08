KANDY, July 8 Pakistan wicketkeeper Adnan Akmal
suffered a hairline fracture to his left hand and will not take
the field when the third and final test against Sri Lanka
resumes on Monday.
Akmal suffered a blow on his hand while batting in the
Pakistan first innings on the opening day on Sunday when a ball
from fast bowler Dilhara Fernando thudded into his left glove.
He was forced to retire hurt with his score on 10.
Akmal returned to bat at the fall of the sixth wicket and
made 24 before being dismissed. He did not take the field when
Sri Lanka started their first innings and Taufiq Umar took up
the wicketkeeping duties.
