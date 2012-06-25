(Updates with result)
GALLE, Sri Lanka, June 25 Sri Lanka claimed the
extra half-hour at the end of the fourth day to complete a
209-run rout of Pakistan in the first test on Monday.
The visitors, chasing an unlikely victory target of 510,
were bowled out for 300.
The game looked like dragging on to the fifth day when
fifth-wicket pair Younus Khan (87) and Asad Shafiq (80) put up
stubborn resistance with a stand of 151.
After the pair were removed, Mohammad Ayub (22) and Adnan
Akmal (40 not out) continued to frustrate the Sri Lankan
bowlers.
When the extra half-hour started Pakistan were 279 for eight
but Suraj Randiv snapped up the last two wickets to finish with
figures of three for 86 in the second innings and seven for 99
in the match.
