(Updates at tea)

* Pakistan set Sri Lanka 270-run target

* Sri Lanka reach 132-2 at tea

KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 12 Dinesh Chandimal and Kumar Sangakkara shared an 88-run second wicket partnership as Sri Lanka, chasing a 270-run victory target, reached 132 for two wickets at tea against Pakistan in the third and final test at the Pallekele Stadium on Thursday.

Chandimal fell after an aggressive 65 when tea was called with Sangakkara not out on 35 and Sri Lanka needing a further 138 runs in the final session with eight wickets in hand to complete a 2-0 series victory.

The opener departed when he charged down the track to spinner Saeed Ajmal only to find Asad Shafiq at mid-off after a 127-ball knock that included eight fours.

Chandimal and Tharanga Paranavitana (22) gave Sri Lanka a decent start by putting on 44 for the first wicket.

Dropped by Misbah-ul-Haq when on 22, Paranavitana could not make the most of the reprieve and edged the next ball to second slip where Younus Khan comfortably held the catch.

Earlier, Asad Shafiq (100 not out) hit his second test hundred before Pakistan declared their second innings at 380 for eight wickets.

The visitors batted for 100 minutes on the fifth and final day, allowing Shafiq to get his century before declaring their innings.

Resuming on 299 for eight, Pakistan's ninth wicket pair of Shafiq and Adnan Akmal (35 not out) shared an unbroken 81-run partnership on a benign pitch.

Shafiq showed a lot of maturity and reached his hundred with a single to square leg off Rangana Herath before the declaration came.

Shafiq batted for 195 balls and hit nine fours in his chanceless innings.

Akmal, batting with a hairline fracture on his left-hand, was no less impressive in his 96-ball gritty knock.

Herath was Sri Lanka's best bowler, ending with figures of four for 99, while Dilhara Fernando took three for 74. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)