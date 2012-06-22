(Updates at close)
GALLE, Sri Lanka, June 22 Tillakaratne Dilshan
and Kumar Sangakkara struck fluent centuries as the Sri Lankan
top order punished Pakistan's wayward bowlers on the opening day
of the first test on Friday.
Dilshan (101) scored his 13th test century and Sangakkara
remained unbeaten after his 29th to power Sri Lanka to 300 for
two wickets at stumps and vindicate skipper Mahela Jayawardene'e
decision to bat first.
Sangakkara, who has an 80-plus batting average against
Pakistan, was unbeaten on 111 scored off 194 balls with the help
of 13 fours.
He has added 113 runs for the third wicket with Jayawardene,
who was unbeaten on 55, having survived a strong leg before
appeal at 21 off Umar Gul.
Sangakkara ran a risky single to draw level with Australian
legend Don Bradman on 29 test centuries. The left-hander had to
dive flat on his face to avoid getting run out.
Pakistan took the second new ball in the 85th over but they
only managed to restrict the scoring rate with only nine runs
scored off the last five overs.
Sangakkara and Dilshan batted assuredly against a Pakistan
attack looking helpless on a pitch that had some bounce and turn
and added 124 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation
for a big total.
Dilshan cracked 13 fours and a six in his 180-ball knock
before Saeed Ajmal (2-81), Pakistan's only successful bowler on
the opening day, removed him in the penultimate over before tea.
With Pakistan's new ball bowlers Umar Gul and Junaid Khan
failing to exploit the early life on the pitch, Dilshan and
Tharanga Paranavitana (24) put together a 63-run opening stand
to set the tone.
Ajmal gave Pakistan their only breakthrough of the morning
session when he had Paranavitana stumped by wicket-keeper Adnan
Akmal off his fifth delivery.
Azhar Ali, at silly point, had dropped a bat-pad chance
offered by Paranavitana off Ajmal's third delivery.
Stand-in captain Mohammad Hafeez introduced spin as early as
in the eighth over by bringing himself on but could not break he
opening partnership until Ajmal was pressed into service in the
16th over.
After the productive morning session, Dilshan looked equally
fluent on the other side of the lunch break.
Once he reached 81, Dilshan's next five scoring shots were
all boundaries as he raced to 101 before off-spinner Ajmal
trapped him leg before with a flighted delivery.
Pakistan's regular captain Misbah-ul-Haq is serving a
one-test ban because of his team's slow over-rate in Monday's
one-dayer in Colombo.
Sri Lanka suffered a blow on the morning of the test when
left-arm fast bowler Chanaka Welegedera was ruled out with a
sore shoulder, forcing the hosts to include Nuwan Pradeep in the
playing XI.
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)