* Younus Khan hits 200 not out
* Asad Shafiq gets maiden hundred
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Dec 11 Younus Khan
smashed an unbeaten double hundred and Asad Shafiq helped
himself to his maiden test century before regular strikes put
Pakistan on course for a win in the first test against
Bangladesh on Sunday.
Mohammad Hafeez, Saeed Ajmal, Abdur Rehman and Aizaz Cheema
each grabbed a wicket as Bangladesh were left struggling at
134-4 in the second innings at the close on day three having
conceded a 459-run first-innings lead.
Debutant opener Nazimuddin and ex-captain Shakib Al Hasan
were both batting on 41 when the bails were taken off.
Pakistan captain Misbah-ul Haq declared on 594 for five
wickets immediately after Younus converted his 19th test century
into his third double hundred with two runs from a Shakib
delivery.
Younus, 200 not out, struck 18 fours and three sixes in his
290-ball knock.
Unbeaten on 96 overnight, the right-handed batsman completed
his century off the third ball of the morning, flicking a
boundary off Shahadat Hossain.
PLAN CHANGED
"In my mind this morning I was planning for the first four
runs," Younus told a news conference.
"I was just lucky to have it maybe in the second or third
ball. And then suddenly we have changed the plan with the
captain and the coach telling me that you must go for your two
hundred.
"I dedicate this ton to my family. I want to contribute
something for my family and country, especially when my country
needs me," Younus added.
Younus was caught by Elias Sunny off Rubel Hossain on 138
only for the umpire to rule it as a no-ball.
Shafiq (104), dropped by Rubel Hossain off Shahadat when on
43, also made the most of his reprieve to score his maiden test
century.
Shahriar Nafees took the catch at long-off off Sunny to end
his patient knock off 235 balls featuring nine fours and two
sixes.
Bangladesh lost a wicket on the fifth ball into the third
session when Tamim Iqbal misjudged a Mohammad Hafeez delivery
and was bowled for 15.
Shahriar Nafees was dropped by Younus off Umar Gul at slip,
but he was unable to cash in on when he was trapped lbw by Saeed
Ajmal for 28.
Mohammad Ashraful completed his nightmarish comeback into
the test side, following his single in the first innings with a
duck when he was caught by Hafeez off Rehman.
Nasir Hossain, promoted up in the order, was unable to
replicate his recent form and mistimed a pull shot off Cheema to
be caught by Hafeez for three.
