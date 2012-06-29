COLOMBO, June 29 Sri Lanka will need to counter the influence of returning Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq in the second test, home skipper Mahela Jayawardene said on Friday.

Misbah was suspended for Pakistan's 209-run defeat in the first test as punishment for his team's slow over-rate in the final match of the one-day series.

“"Misbah is an experienced guy and a very calm character. They will have that influence on the field with his batting as well," said Jayawardene.

"“That's a fact that we have to counter."

Sri Lanka are likely to make one change to their fast bowling line up for the test, which starts on Saturday, with either Dilhara Fernando or Thisara Perera replacing Nuwan Pradeep.

Mohammad Hafeez, who led Pakistan in the absence of Misbah, or Mohammad Ayub will make way for the return of their captain.

Misbah said Pakistan needed to forget about the first test in Galle, where they were set a target of 510 runs and lost in four days.

“"We need to regroup and put our 100 percent effort and try and win this game," said Misbah.

"You can't worry about the games you lose but you need to put 100 percent and win the next game.

“"When you let someone score close to 500 runs you are always under pressure and you are almost out of the game. We have to consider that fact as well," he added.

(Editing By Alison Wildey)