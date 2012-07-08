* Pakistan reach 172-5 at the break
* Perera scalps four wickets
(Updates at tea)
KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 8 Sri Lankan seam bowler
Thisara Perera took four wickets in his first home test as
Pakistan recovered from a nightmarish start to reach 172 for
five at tea on the opening day of the third and final test on
Sunday.
Asad Shafiq (54) and Mohammad Sami (eight) were the unbeaten
batsmen at the crease at the break.
Perera (four for 57) and his new ball partner Nuwan
Kulasekara (one for 36) vindicated skipper Mahela Jayawardene's
decision to field first on the Pallekele Stadium wicket that
offered some assistance to the pacers.
Pakistan, trailing 1-0 in the three-test series, recovered
through a 85-run stand for the fifth wicket between Shafiq and
skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (40) after they had lost their first four
wickets for 56 runs.
The partnership looked threatening for Sri Lanka but Perera,
who took three wickets in the first session, returned to strike
again when he forced Misbah to nick one to wicket-keeper
Prasanna Jayawardene.
Perera's fourth test wicket gave him his best figures in six
test matches.
Adnan Akmal (10), who walked in following Misbah's
dismissal, retired hurt after a short-pitched delivery from
paceman Dilhara Fernando hit him on his left little finger.
Adnan, who keeps wickets for Pakistan, received treatment on
the field but was unable to continue and returned to the
dressing room after adding one run to his total.
Earlier, Perera began with a loose first over, conceding 10
runs to Mohammad Hafeez (22) but quickly found his line and
length to trouble the batsmen with early movement off the pitch.
Hafeez added 35 runs with Taufeeq Umar before Perera slipped
one through the bat-pad gap to remove him.
In his next over, Azhar Ali played away from his body to
edge a catch to Thilan Samaraweera in the gully to be dismissed
for a duck.
Kulasekara kept the pressure on from the other end and was
rewarded when former Pakistan captain Younus Khan fell for a
duck, edging a catch behind the wicket to Prasanna Jayawardene.
Perera, 23, returned to claim his third wicket when he
trapped Umar, who had hit six fours in his score of 29, leg
before.
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty/Sudipto Ganguly)