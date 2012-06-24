(Updates at tea)
* Dilshan hits breezy half-century
* Sri Lanka reach 93-3 at tea
GALLE, Sri Lanka, June 24 Tillakaratne Dilshan
fell after an aggressive half-century as Sri Lanka stretched
their overall lead to 465 runs at tea on the third day of the
first test against Pakistan on Sunday.
Captain Mahela Jayawardene was batting on seven with Thilan
Samaraweera who was yet to open his account as Sri Lanka reached
93 for three wickets at the break in their second innings.
The hosts, having decided against enforcing follow-on after
bowling Pakistan out for 100 in the first innings, lost three
wickets in the afternoon session looking for quick runs.
Tharanga Paranavitana (25) and Dilshan set the tone with an
opening partnership of 81 off 20 overs before Saeed Ajmal, who
took five wickets in the first innings, separated them.
Ajmal won a leg before appeal against Paranavitana and four
runs later, Dilshan fell to Junaid Khan to depart after a
58-ball 56 that included nine fours.
Kumar Sangakkara, who was stranded on 199 not out in the
first innings, made just one run before mistiming a drive to
extra cover where Taufiq Umar held the catch to give Ajmal his
second wicket of the innings.
Earlier, spinners Rangana Herath and Suraj Randiv bowled
Pakistan out for 100 at lunch after the visitors had resumed on
48 for five wickets.
Pakistan's last five wickets lasted just a session as Herath
(3-30) and Randiv (4-13) ran through the bottom order.
Left-arm spinner Herath made the first breakthrough of the
day by trapping Younis Khan (29) leg before. Younis was clearly
unhappy with the decision and television replays later showed
him getting an inside edge onto the pads.
Compounding Pakistan's misery, debutant Mohammad Ayub and
wicket-keeper Adnan Akmal were involved in a mix-up where both
batsmen finished at the striker's end.
Akmal swept Herath to fine leg and set off for a run and
called for a second but Ayub was hesitant to take it. Akmal
found himself at the same end when the throw from Nuwan Pradeep
came to Herath, who had all the time in the world to take the
bails off at the non-strikers end.
After Akmal departed for nine the end came swiftly.
Randiv trapped Abdur Rehman lbw for one and finished the
innings off when Umar Gul (two) made a big heave and the
resulting top edge was caught by wicket-keeper Prasanna
Jayawardene to give the bowler his fourth wicket of the innings.
Herath ended Ayub's innings at 25 trapping him lbw. Nuwan
Kulasekara took two for 27 on his return to test cricket after
two years out of the picture.
