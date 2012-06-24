GALLE, June 24 Pakistan were facing defeat at 36
for three wickets in their second innings at the close on the
third day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Sunday after
being set a formidable winning target of 510 runs.
Sri Lanka, who scored 472 in the first innings, closed their
second innings at 137-5, leaving Pakistan with a tough task of
batting out 15 overs and the entire two days to save the test.
Pakistan, who were shot out for 100 in their first innings,
lost wickets regularly during their run chase.
Nuwan Kulasekera once again broke through the Pakistan
batting ranks to finish with two wickets for 13 runs.
He separated the openers when he had skipper Mohammad Hafeez
edging a low catch to Mahela Jayawardene at first slip in the
fifth over. Hafeez hit only a boundary in his innings.
Kulasekera struck again 10 minutes before the close when he
bowled the other opener Taufiq Umar through the gate for 10.
Rangana Herath picked up the wicket of Azhar Ali for seven
when he edged a catch to Thilan Samaraweera at second slip.
Younis Khan (0) and nightwatchman Saeed Ajmal (11) survived
the remaining overs but Pakistan still required 474 more runs.
The hosts, having decided against enforcing the follow-on,
lost three wickets in the afternoon session looking for quick
runs.
Tharanga Paranavitana (25) and Tillakaratne Dilshan set the
tone with an opening partnership of 81 off 20 overs before Saeed
Ajmal separated them.
Ajmal won a leg-before appeal against Paranavitana and four
runs later, Dilshan fell to Junaid Khan to depart after a
58-ball 56 that included nine fours.
Kumar Sangakkara, who was stranded on 199 not out in the
first innings, made just one run before mistiming a drive to
extra cover where Taufiq Umar held the catch to give Ajmal his
second wicket of the innings.
Sri Lanka lost Mahela Jayawardene for 14 and Thilan
Samaraweera for 15 after the tea break before applying the
closure to their innings.
Earlier, spinners Herath and Suraj Randiv bowled Pakistan
out for 100 at lunch after the visitors had resumed on 48 for
five.
Pakistan's last five wickets lasted just a session as Herath
(3-30) and Randiv (4-13) ran through the bottom order.
Left-arm spinner Herath made the first breakthrough of the
day by trapping Younus Khan (29) leg before. Younus was
clearly unhappy with the decision and television replays later
showed him getting an inside edge on to the pads.
Compounding Pakistan's misery, debutant Mohammad Ayub and
wicket-keeper Adnan Akmal were involved in a mix-up where both
batsmen finished at the striker's end.
Akmal swept Herath to fine leg and set off for a run then
called for a second but Ayub hesitated. Akmal found himself at
the same end when the throw from Nuwan Pradeep came to Herath,
who had plenty of time to take off the bails at the
non-striker's end.
After Akmal departed for nine the end came swiftly. Randiv
trapped Abdur Rehman lbw for one and finished off the innings
when Umar Gul (two) made a big heave and the resulting top edge
was caught by wicket-keeper Prasanna Jayawardene to give the
bowler his fourth wicket of the innings.
Herath ended Ayub's innings at 25, trapping him lbw.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)