Cricket - Pakistan v England - Second Test - Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates - 24/10/15England's Mark Wood celebrates the wicket of Mohammad HafeezAction Images via Reuters / Jason O'BrienLivepic

Cricket - Pakistan v England - Second Test - Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates - 25/10/15England's Alastair Cook (L) during a water breakAction Images via Reuters / Jason O'BrienLivepic

DUBAI Pakistan overcame the early dismissal of captain Misbah-ul-Haq as Younus Khan's 31st test century helped the hosts reach 311 for four at lunch on the fourth day of the second test on Sunday, 447 runs ahead of a toiling England.

Resuming on 222 for three, it seemed to be just a question of when Pakistan would declare but Misbah has kept Alastair Cook's men waiting.

England did achieve an early breakthrough, Misbah (87) thumping James Anderson's slower delivery to Cook at mid-off for a comfortable catch.

Pakistan's skipper held his head in disgust, having again failed to add to his overnight score as his team were reduced to 224-4.

Yet Younus was unruffled, Pakistan's record run scorer registering his 10th hundred in his country's adopted home of the UAE with a cut for four.

Younus (112 not out) and Asad Shafiq (47 not out) built a steady partnership that England's pace attack of Anderson, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad could not rupture.

Cook later introduced spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, but they too toiled.

The highest total England have ever chased down successfully in the fourth innings is 332, against Australia in 1928-29.

