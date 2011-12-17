(Updates with toss)

DHAKA, Dec 17 (Reuters) Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second and final test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

Dense fog delayed the start of the match for more than an hour and play was set to start at 10.45am local time (0445 GMT).

Bangladesh brought in an additional pace bowler to a team with two changes from the one that lost by an innings and 184 runs in the first test in Chittagong last week.

Nazmul Hossain came in for batsman Mohammad Ashraful while Robiul Islam replaced the injured Rubel Hossain.

Pakistan were unchanged.

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Nazimuddin, Shahriar Nafees, Shakib Al Hasan, Nazmul Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny, Shahadat Hossain, Robiul Islam.

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Taufiq Umar, Younus Khan, Misbah ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Saeed Ajmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema.

