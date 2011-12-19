(Updates at close)
* Taufiq hits century for Pakistan
* Third morning delayed by fog
DHAKA, Dec 19 Taufiq Umar completed his seventh
test century as Pakistan closed in on a first innings lead by
reaching 292-3 before bad light ended play on the third day of
the second test against Bangladesh on Monday.
Taufiq, who was dropped twice, hit 130 before paceman Nazmul
Hossain broke through with the second new ball as the home side
toiled for a wicket.
Shahriar Nafees took the catch at slip to end Taufiq's
gritty innings that included 16 fours.
Former captain Younus Khan was unbeaten on 48 alongside
skipper Misbah-ul Haq (26 not out) with Pakistan needing another
47 runs to overhaul Bangladesh's first innings total of 338.
The home were left ruing missed chances with three catches
spilled.
Nazimuddin dropped Taufiq in the gully off the bowling of
Robiul Islam with the first ball after the lunch break while
Nafees grassed another catch at short-leg off Elias Sunny with
Taufiq on 118.
Shahadat Hossain also put down Younus Khan off Nasir Hossain
at midwicket when he was on 15.
The hosts made their only other breakthrough of the day when
Azhar Ali fell in the second session after the morning's play
was delayed by heavy fog.
Ali had shared a 127-run stand with Taufiq when he was
caught behind by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim off the bowling of
spinner Shakib Al Hasan for 57.
Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after a innings and
184-run victory in the first test.
