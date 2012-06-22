* Dilshan hits 13th test century
* Sangakkara unbeaten after 29th ton
GALLE, Sri Lanka, June 22 Tillakaratne Dilshan
and Kumar Sangakkara struck fluent centuries as the Sri Lankan
top order punished Pakistan's wayward bowlers on the opening day
of the first test on Friday.
Dilshan (101) scored his 13th test century and Sangakkara
remained unbeaten after his 29th to power Sri Lanka to 300 for
two wickets at stumps and vindicate skipper Mahela Jayawardene's
decision to bat first.
Sangakkara, who has an 80-plus batting average against
Pakistan, was unbeaten on 111 scored off 194 balls with the help
of 13 fours.
He added 113 runs for the third wicket with Jayawardene, who
was unbeaten on 55, having survived a strong leg before appeal
at 21 off Umar Gul.
Sangakkara ran a risky single to draw level with Australian
great Don Bradman on 29 test centuries. The left-hander had to
dive flat on his face to avoid getting run out.
Pakistan took the second new ball in the 85th over but they
only managed to restrict the scoring rate with nine runs scored
off the last five overs.
"They really looked like they had some plans against us. As
a bowling unit we have to rethink our bowling strategy and we
will have to come up with something new," Pakistan stand-in
captain Mohammad Hafeez told reporters.
"The outfield is a bit quicker, once the ball goes past the
inner circle it goes for a boundary. We are very happy we
restricted them to 300," he said.
"I will give some credit to Dilshan and Sanga the way they
played in these conditions."
BATTED ASSUREDLY
Sangakkara and Dilshan batted assuredly against a Pakistan
attack looking helpless on a pitch that had some bounce and turn
and added 124 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation
for a big total.
Dilshan cracked 13 fours and a six in his 180-ball knock
before Saeed Ajmal (2-81) removed him in the penultimate over
before tea.
With Pakistan's new ball bowlers Umar Gul and Junaid Khan
failing to exploit the early life on the pitch, Dilshan and
Tharanga Paranavitana (24) put together a 63-run opening stand
to set the tone.
Ajmal gave Pakistan their only breakthrough of the morning
session when he had Paranavitana stumped by wicketkeeper Adnan
Akmal off his fifth delivery.
Azhar Ali, at silly point, had dropped a bat-pad chance
offered by Paranavitana off Ajmal's third delivery.
After the productive morning session, Dilshan looked equally
fluent on the other side of the lunch break.
Once he reached 81, Dilshan's next five scoring shots were
all boundaries as he raced to 101 before off-spinner Ajmal
trapped him leg before with a flighted delivery.
"I am really satisfied with this knock against a very good
bowling unit. I really enjoyed my batting today," said Dilshan.
"Overall I think we handled this quality attack pretty
well."
Pakistan's regular captain Misbah-ul-Haq is serving a
one-test ban because of his team's slow over rate in Monday's
one-dayer in Colombo.
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Alison Wildey)