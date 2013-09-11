Sept 11 Khurram Manzoor and Younus Khan scored half centuries on Wednesday in a solid Pakistan reply to Zimbabwe's 294 all out on the second day of the second test at the Harare Sports Club.

At the close, Pakistan were 163 for three with Younus unbeaten on 52 accompanied by captain Misbah-ul-Haq on 27.

Younus, who scored an unbeaten double century in the first test to set up Pakistan's 221-run victory, becamse the fourth Pakistan batsman to pass 7,000 runs in tests.

Zimbabwe, resuming on 237 for eight, added 57 to their total with the last four batsmen all making useful contributions before number 10 Tendai Chatara was dismissed lbw for 21.

Opening bowler Junaid Khan finished with the best figures of four for 67.

Manzoor became the first Pakistani opener to reach 50 this year before he was run out for 51 in an unnecessary mixup to leave Pakistan teetering precariously at 96 for three.

Younus and Misbah, Pakistan's leading batsmen, then steadied the innings with an unbeaten fourth wicket partnership of 67.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John Mehaffey)