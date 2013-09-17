KARACHI, Sept 17 Najam Sethi, caretaker chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said on Tuesday he would quit if the courts continued to interfere with his job.

Sethi has been stopped by the Islamabad High Court from carrying out his full duties and ordered to hold new board elections.

"I can't pick the chief selector nor any of the selectors or take any decisions for Pakistan cricket," he told the Geo News channel.

"No one is listening to us and we have a series against South Africa ahead of us," he added in reference to next month's matches in the United Arab Emirates.

"We have challenged the court decision and it will be heard on the 23rd of this month. If for some reason the hearing is not held I will then go to the Prime Minister.

"I will give him my resignation because I can't afford to carry on like this," said Sethi.

In July, the court prevented Sethi from exercising his full duties after he was appointed acting chairman by the government.

The court had earlier declared as null and void the election of Zaka Ashraf as PCB chairman in May.