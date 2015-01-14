KARACHI Jan 14 The Pakistan Cricket Board has extended the central contracts of 31 players and retained suspended off-spinner Saeed Ajmal in the top category.

"The Board has decided that the central contracts awarded to players last year should be extended to March 31 this year. A review will be held on the players performances and fitness after the World Cup," a board official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Two players have been given new central contracts, fast bowler Sohail Khan and leg spinner Yasir Shah who have both been named in the World Cup squad.

The 37-year-old Ajmal, who will undergo a final bowling test on Jan. 24 in a bid to get his action cleared by the International Cricket Council, has been retained despite being suspended since September. (Editing by Ed Osmond)