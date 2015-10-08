ABU DHABI Oct 8 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq on Thursday identified England all-rounder Moeen Ali as a major danger to his team's hopes of winning the three-test series starting next week in the United Arab Emirates.

Ali is vying with Alex Hales to open England's batting alongside skipper Alastair Cook, but it has been with the ball that the sometime off-spinner has shone in warm-up matches.

"We know we have to give respect and do our basics right and deal with him," Misbah, 41, told a news conference at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium, which will stage the first test from Oct. 13.

Ali scored 22 runs in opening against Pakistan A in Sharjah earlier this week, but then bowled 3-41 as the match was drawn.

In a repeat encounter beginning Thursday, Ali was again handy with the ball, returning 1-44 in 17 overs as Pakistan A reached 192-9.

"Ali is really doing well for England; for the last year and a half he's really been performing," said Misbah.

Unlike England counterpart Cook, Misbah said he already knew his first test line-up, although he offered few clues as to which of the 16-man squad would be in the side.

Misbah, one of six survivors from Pakistan's 3-0 whitewash of England in the UAE in 2012, complimented Shoaib Malik, who has earned a late Pakistan recall after excelling in this month's one-day series in Zimbabwe.

Malik, 33, was unbeaten in two of three innings in Africa, scoring 161 runs, while he has averaged 100 in 11 one-day internationals this year. His last test appearance was in 2010.

"It's pretty clear he's really been playing well," said Misbah, adding Malik's bowling was also decisive in his recall.

"England have four or five left-handers in their line-up (so) we thought about another option of off-spin... In this heat you need another bowler."

More than half of Pakistan's test squad, along with the coaching staff, only arrived in the UAE on Wednesday from Zimbabwe.

The team will play a two-day practice match starting Friday, Pakistan's sole warm-up game. Their last test was a 10-wicket win in Sri Lanka in mid-July to clinch that series 2-1.

"It's not ideal," added Misbah. "We've got time and can really prepare ourselves in the next three to four days."

The other two tests take place in Dubai (Oct. 22-26) and Sharjah (Nov. 1-5). (Editing by Rex Gowar)