LAHORE Dec 24 One-day captain Azhar Ali and experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez have refused to attend a Pakistan training camp because of Mohammad Amir's inclusion, according to several media reports.

Last week paceman Amir took a big step towards international re-integration following a ban for match-fixing when he was named in Pakistan's training and fitness squad ahead of next month's limited-over matches in New Zealand.

"I will not attend the camp as long as Amir is there," Azhar was quoted as saying on Thursday. "This is my decision.

"I don't want to comment on Hafeez's decision but we both have the same stance."

Amir, former test captain Salman Butt and fast bowler Mohammad Asif served jail sentences in Britain after being found guilty in 2011 of various offences of corrupt behaviour.

The trio were cleared to return to the sport by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in September after serving suspensions.

Left-armer Amir, 23, was one of 26 players named for the Pakistan fitness camp in Lahore that will last until Jan. 7. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Justin Palmer)