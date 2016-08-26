Aug 26 Pakistan will play their first ever day-night test match from Oct. 13-17 in Dubai against West Indies, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced.

Beginning on Sept. 23, the teams will play three Twenty20 internationals, three one-day internationals and as many test matches in the United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai Cricket Stadium will play host to the country's first day-night game with the pink ball from Oct. 13 as the International Cricket Council fights to increase dwindling spectator count in the longest format of the game.

Abu Dhabi will host the second test from Oct. 21 and the third and final test will be played in Sharjah on Oct. 30.

Pakistan, currently the top ranked test team in the world, are scheduled to play another day-night test against Australia in Brisbane from December 15.

Australia and New Zealand played the first floodlit test at the Adelaide Oval in November, attracting more than 123,000 fans through the gates. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)