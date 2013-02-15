CAPE TOWN Feb 15 Vernon Philander claimed his ninth five-wicket haul in tests as South Africa dismissed Pakistan for 338 on the stroke of lunch on the second day of the second test at Newlands on Friday.

Resuming on 253 for five, the tourists looked in danger of folding within an hour of the morning session as they lost three early wickets but as has been the pattern in the test so far found batting against an older ball comfortable.

A swashbuckling 64-run stand between Tanvir Ahmed (44) and Saeed Ajmal (21 not out) took Pakistan close to the 350-mark they had spoken about last night as being par on this wicket.

With the stiff wind at his back, Philander (five for 59) took wickets in each of his first three overs of the morning.

He removed centurion Asad Shafiq with his first ball of the day, finding an edge that flew to Graeme Smith at first slip. The skipper did well to get down to dive to his left and grab the ball with both hands. Shafiq did not add to his overnight 111.

Alviro Petersen then took an even better one-handed catch low to his right at third slip to remove Sarfraz Ahmed (13), Philander again inducing the edge.

The South African seamer completed his five-wicket haul when he trapped Umar Gul lbw for a duck. Gul challenged the decision but replays showed the ball was clipping the top of leg stump.

It was the ninth time in just 15 tests that Philander has taken five wickets in an innings.

Spinner Robin Peterson collected the last two wickets, Philander catching Tanvir at mid-on as the batsman tried to clear the ring. His entertaining 44 came off 59 balls frustrating the South African bowlers.

Mohammad Irfan was the final wicket to fall, bowled by Peterson for six with the morning session having been extended beyond the usual lunch break to accommodate the final wicket.

Ajmal was not out on 21 having hung around for 65 balls.

Dale Steyn (one for 55) again bowled well without any luck, beating the bat regularly.

Morne Morkel (two for 59) left the field midway through his 21st over after feeling a tightness in his left hamstring, the Proteas camp suggesting the move was precautionary.

Peterson ended with figures of two for 94.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 after a 211-run win at the Wanderers. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)