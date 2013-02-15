CAPE TOWN Feb 15 Spin bowler Saeed Ajmal removed both South African openers cheaply on Friday to reduce the home side to 65 for two at tea on the second day of the second test at Newlands in reply to Pakistan's 338.

Captain Graeme Smith, dropped by Younus Khan at second slip before he had scored, edged his way to 19 before he was trapped lbw by Ajmal attempting a sweep.

Umpire Steve Davis rejected the appeal but Pakistan called for a review which showed the ball was hitting the stumps.

Azhar Ali then took an excellent one-handed catch at short leg to dismiss Alviro Petersen (17) after Ajmal incuded an inside edge on to the pads of the right-hander.

The South African management decided to give veteran all-rounder Jacques Kallis extra time to rest after he bowled more than his expected number of overs in the morning session due to an injury to Morne Morkel.

Instead they sent out Faf du Plessis (three not out) at number four to join Hashim Amla (17 not out), with the pair steering the home side through to the tea interval without further alarm.

Earlier, Vernon Philander claimed his ninth five-wicket haul in 15 tests as South Africa dismissed Pakistan on the stroke of lunch.

Resuming on 253 for five, the tourists looked in danger of folding within an hour of the morning session as they lost three early wickets but, as has been the pattern in the test so far, found batting against an older ball more comfortable.

A swashbuckling 64-run stand between Tanvir Ahmed (44) and Ajmal (21 not out) took Pakistan close to the 350-mark they had spoken about on Thursday night as being a par score on this pitch.

Philander (five for 59) removed centurion Asad Shafiq (111) with his first ball of the day, finding an edge that flew to Smith at first slip. Alviro Petersen then took an even better one-handed catch low to his right at third slip off Philander to remove Sarfraz Ahmed (13).

The South African seamer completed his five-wicket haul when he trapped Umar Gul lbw for a duck.

Spinner Robin Peterson collected the last two wickets, Philander catching Tanvir at mid-on and bowling Mohammad Irfan (six) to end the innings.

Dale Steyn (one for 55) again bowled well without any luck, beating the bat regularly. Morkel (two for 59) left the field midway through his 21st over after tightening in his left hamstring. (Editing by John Mehaffey)