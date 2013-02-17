(Updates at tea)

By Nick Said

CAPE TOWN Feb 17 Brilliant bowling on the fourth day set South Africa on course for victory after they went to tea at 66 for two chasing a target of 182 against Pakistan in the second test at Newlands on Sunday.

Hashim Amla (32 not out) and Graeme Smith (29) were positive in their approach on a wicket that is still good for batting, though the latter was out just before the break to give Pakistan hope.

Jacques Kallis (three not out) and Amla will resume after the interval as South Africa look to seal the series 2-0.

The home side lost the early wicket of Alviro Petersen lbw to Umar Gul for one before Smith became Saeed Ajmal's first victim of the innings when he was also trapped in front going on the sweep, the second time in the test he has been out in that fashion.

South Africa's favourable position was created by some magnificent bowling earlier in the day that saw them take seven Pakistan wickets for the addition of 69 runs.

Pakistan resumed on 100 for three but it was not long before South Africa had their first breakthrough.

Misbah-ul-Haq attempted a poorly executed sweep off Robin Peterson and sent a top-edge flying to Smith at leg slip, the batsman departing for a patient 44.

Asad Shafiq (19) was next to go, unlucky to see the ball bounce onto the stumps after it looped up following his back-foot defensive shot off Vernon Philander.

Then came a collapse that rocked Pakistan as they lost three wickets in as many balls. Sarfraz Ahmed (five) left a Peterson delivery that turned out of the leg side rough and cannoned into his stumps.

It was the last ball of the spinner's over with Philander taking up the attack from the other end and getting wickets with his first two balls.

Ali had reached his 14th test half-century when he edged to wicketkeeper AB de Villiers for 65 and Gul lasted one delivery as he was brilliantly caught by a diving Petersen at third slip.

Saeed Ajmal (four) was bowled around his legs by Peterson and Mohammad Irfan (two) was the last wicket down as he fended a Dale Steyn bouncer to Petersen in the slips.

South Africa romped to a 211-run victory in the first test in Johannesburg earlier this month and after the conclusion of this match, the teams will head to Centurion for the third and final test starting on Feb. 22.