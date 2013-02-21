JOHANNESBURG Feb 21 Pakistan will resist the urge to experiment with their side in the final cricket test against South Africa at Centurion starting on Friday, captain Misbah-ul-Haq said.

The Proteas have already clinched the three-match series after winning the first two tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town but Pakistan will not use the opportunity of the dead-rubber third match to give others in the squad a game.

"I think we need to play our best side; every game is important at test level ," Misbah told reporters. "We still have to have our selection meeting but I don't think too much will change (from Cape Town)."

Misbah said the team were still not sure whether seamer Junaid Khan, who missed the second test with a thigh injury, would be fit to return.

The addition of Khan, probably in place of Tanvir Ahmed, would be welcome on a Centurion pitch that looks to have plenty of pace and bounce. Misbah agreed with Proteas coach Gary Kirsten that South African pitches were the hardest to bat on in world cricket.

"From my own experience I would have to agree with that," Misbah said. "South African pitches have more pace and bounce, while in the rest of the world the wickets are getting slower. Even in Australia you don't get the same bounce."

South Africa won the first test at the Wanderers by 211 runs, following that up with a four-wicket victory at Newlands. (Editing by Clare Fallon)