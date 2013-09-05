Sept 5 Batsman Younus Khan struck an unbeaten half-century to help Pakistan out of early trouble in their second innings on day three of the first test against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Younus was unbeaten on 76 from 174 balls as he took his side to 168 for four at the close of play, a lead of 90 with two days remaining.

The 35-year-old put on 116 for the fourth wicket with skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (52) after the visitors recovered from the shock of losing three wickets by the time they had reached 23.

Younus will continue on Friday with Asad Shafiq (15 not out) as Pakistan try to set Zimbabwe a target of over 200, which will be a challenge on a rapidly wearing wicket.

Zimbabwe had resumed their innings on 281 for seven, with Elton Chigumbura compiling 69 before he fell and the hosts ended on 327, a lead of 78 after the first innings. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Alison Wildey)