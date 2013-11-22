CAPE TOWN Nov 22 Captain Mohammad Hafeez ended his poor form by sharing a match-winning partnership with Umar Akmal as Pakistan beat South Africa by six runs in a Twenty20 international at Newlands on Friday.

Hafeez made 63 and Akmal contributed 64, the pair putting on 102 for the third wicket to lead Pakistan to a total of 176 for four.

South Africa, who won the first game of the two-match series in a rain-affected encounter on Wednesday, managed only 170 for four in reply with opener Hashim Amla hitting 48 and JP Duminy adding 47 not out.

The teams start a three-match series of one-dayers at Newlands on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Tony Jimenez)