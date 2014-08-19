KARACHI Aug 19 Pakistan are sending tall left-arm paceman Mohammad Irfan to Sri Lanka to bolster their one-day squad.

"The management have asked for Irfan as cover for Junaid Khan who was injured in the second test in Colombo," a Pakistan Cricket Board official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Junaid was hit on the head by a bouncer in the second and final test that ended on Monday and did not bowl or bat after being taken to hospital for precautionary scans.

Pakistan lost the test series 2-0.

Irfan has not played for Pakistan since injuring his hip in the Twenty20 series against South Africa in the United Arab Emirates last year.

The three-match one-day series starts in Hambantota on Saturday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)