UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Oct 14 Azhar Ali tormented West Indian bowlers for 11 hours as he struck 302 not out to put Pakistan firmly in control of the first day-night test in Dubai on Friday.
The opener stroked 23 fours and hoisted two sixes in his 469-ball knock as he became the fourth Pakistani batsman to breach the 300-run mark before the hosts declared their first innings on 579 for three in the pink ball contest.
Azhar, 31, belted an overpitched delivery by Jermaine Blackwood through the covers for four to notch up his triple ton and an impressive record in the match -- becoming the first man to score a triple century in a day-night test.
The right-hander, who enjoyed a fruitful 215-run partnership with fellow opener Sami Aslam (90) on Thursday, joined forces with Asad Shafiq (67) to pile on 137 runs for the second wicket. He added 165 with test debutant Babar Azam (69).
Hanif Mohammad (337), Inzamam ul-Haq (329) and Younus Khan (313) were the previous triple centurions for Pakistan.
In only the second day-night test, West Indies were 69-1 at the close of day two. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Andrew Both)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.