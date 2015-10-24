* Pakistan lead by 136 runs

* England lose last seven wickets for 36 runs

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Oct 24 Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah scythed through England's middle and lower order as the tourists were bowled out for 242 on Saturday, leaving Pakistan 136 runs ahead on the third day of the second test in Dubai.

It was a truly abject morning for England, who lost their final seven wickets for 36 runs to all but wreck their chances of becoming the first team to defeat Pakistan in a test series in the UAE.

England began the day on 182 for three, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow on 76 and 27 and seeking to extend their partnership of 55.

Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq started with the contrasting threat of Wahab's scorching pace and Yasir's canny leg-spin.

After three scoreless overs, England's batsmen registered 24 runs in the next three and seemed at ease.

However, Wahab (4-66) then removed Root (88), Ben Stokes (4) and Joss Buttler (0), all caught by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed, as the 30-year-old's devastating four-over spell yielded three wickets for just one run.

Yasir (4-93) then dismissed Adil Rashid (0), caught by Mohammed Hafeez in the covers, and Bairstow (46) leg before wicket in the same over as England slumped to 223 for eight.

Mark Wood (1) mounted scant resistance as Yasir claimed another victim via Younis Khan at slips.

James Anderson (4) was last out, lazily providing a looping catch to Sarfraz off Imran Khan.

Abu Dhabi's first test was drawn, while Sharjah will host the final test from Nov. 1. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)