DUBAI Nov 20 Jos Buttler broke his own England record for the fastest one-day international century, reaching his hundred in 46 balls as the tourists amassed 355 for five wickets against Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

Buttler had scored his country's previous two fastest ODI hundreds, but the record of 61 balls was obliterated as he flayed the Pakistan attack, finishing with eight sixes in his unbeaten 116 in the final one-day international in Dubai.

It was the joint seventh fastest hundred in one-day cricket history and overshadowed a maiden ODI century by opener Jason Roy, who scored 102.

Wicketkeeper Buttler's blast enabled England to plunder 129 from the final 10 overs and set Pakistan a formidable task of winning the game to draw the series 2-2. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)