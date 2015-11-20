Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
DUBAI Nov 20 Jos Buttler broke his own England record for the fastest one-day international century, reaching his hundred in 46 balls as the tourists amassed 355 for five wickets against Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.
Buttler had scored his country's previous two fastest ODI hundreds, but the record of 61 balls was obliterated as he flayed the Pakistan attack, finishing with eight sixes in his unbeaten 116 in the final one-day international in Dubai.
It was the joint seventh fastest hundred in one-day cricket history and overshadowed a maiden ODI century by opener Jason Roy, who scored 102.
Wicketkeeper Buttler's blast enabled England to plunder 129 from the final 10 overs and set Pakistan a formidable task of winning the game to draw the series 2-2. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek