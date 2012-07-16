(Updates with Pakistan reaction)
MUMBAI, July 16 India will invite Pakistan for a
short series later this year to resume bilateral cricket ties
with its neighbour, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on
Monday.
Bilateral cricket between the nuclear-armed neighbours were
snapped after the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were
killed. India blame Pakistan-based militants for the incident.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars in the past 65
years, and the already fragile relations were further strained
since the carnage when gunmen attacked two upmarket hotels, a
busy railway terminal and a fashionable cafe in Mumbai.
The last series between the two sides was Pakistan's tour of
India in 2007 although Pakistan travelled to India to play the
50-over World Cup semi-final in Mohali last year.
"It was decided to resume cricketing ties with Pakistan by
inviting the Pakistan cricket team for a short series in
December 2012-January 2013," the BCCI said in a statement
following a working committee meeting in New Delhi.
Pakistan will be invited to play three one-day
internationals and two Twenty20 internationals, BCCI
vice-president Rajeev Shukla told reporters.
Chennai, Kolkata and New Delhi will be the venues for the
ODIs while Bangalore and Ahmedabad will host the two T20
matches, Shukla, who is a member of India's parliament, said.
"Talks have been going on for the last one year. The public
want the two countries to continue playing cricket," Shukla
said, adding that India's foreign ministry had no objections on
the tour.
The news was welcomed in Pakistan.
"It's a great ice-breaker and I am really happy that after
months of negotiations and discussions, Pakistan and India are
now set to resume bilateral ties," Pakistan Cricket Board
chairman Zaka Ashraf told reporters in Lahore.
"I am sure millions of cricket fans in both countries will
be happy with his decision."
Pakistan cricket officials had expressed hopes of renewing
bilateral ties with India after the BCCI in May invited them to
send a team for this year's Champions League T20 tournament.
A cricket match between India and Pakistan is one of the
most celebrated and intense sports rivalries and attracts
millions of viewers around the world.
Shukla ruled out any revenue-sharing agreement with the
Pakistan Cricket Board regarding the series.
"There is no provision for revenue sharing. The host country
gets the full share of the revenue," Shukla said.
India will host England for three tests and two T20 matches
before Christmas. The visitors will return to India to play five
ODI matches in January.
Australia are also scheduled to play four tests in India in
February-March next year.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John Mehaffey)